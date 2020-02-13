Tino Sabbatelli Returning To NXT At House Show

WWE NXT Superstar Tino Sabbatelli is finally returning to work this weekend.

New NXT on-air talent Kat Marino took to Twitter today and announced that Tino will be returning at Friday’s NXT live event in Tampa, Florida. Marino posted a video with the former NFL player and asked if he’s excited to return in Tampa. Tino said he’s got something to get off his chest this Friday night.

“You know what, it’s kind of ironic that Tampa is the place that changed my life 13 years ago, but I don’t think excited is the word I would use. I’m gonna say eager. Eager to get something off my chest. Let’s go work,” Tino said as he walked off.

Tino has been out of action since May 2018 when it was announced that he had suffered a torn pectoral muscle during a live event match with The Velveteen Dream. Tino was originally expected to be out of action for around 9 months, but it was later reported in January 2019 that they believed he wouldn’t be back any time soon as Tino was having post-surgery issues. His situation was described then as being similar to the situation that has kept RAW Superstar & WWE Producer Jason Jordan out of action with a neck injury. There was also talk in January 2019 of trying Tino out as a TV announcer.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Tino after Friday’s return at the Valentine’s Day live event, but we will keep you updated. Tino, who signed with WWE in 2014, spent most of his NXT run with Riddick Moss, who is currently the WWE 24/7 Champion on the main roster. They had split shortly before the injury.

Below are some of Tino’s recent teaser tweets, along with the video wit Marino:

@TinoSabbatelli returns to #NXTTampa this Friday, February 14th. Get your tickets at https://t.co/eOKc3pOibe and catch all the action! pic.twitter.com/uvIgR1L7Dp — Kat Marino (@KatMarinoNXT) February 13, 2020

Ya I think it's time 🤫🤔 pic.twitter.com/hKdNJYsGss — Tino Sabbatelli (@TinoSabbatelli) February 7, 2020