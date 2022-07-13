Tino Sabbatelli Speaks Out on Dating Mandy Rose

Former WWE NXT Star Tino Sabbatelli recently spoke with our good friend Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda.com for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Sabbatelli talked about his relationship with Mandy Rose:

“She’s amazing. She is one of the most humble, down to earth, caring, good-soul women. She is just an amazing person. She does a great job of playing her character, but that’s not Mandy Rose. That’s not who she is as a person. I’m extremely grateful and blessed. She makes me better in every single way. There are not enough good words I can say about her. She is an amazing woman, and I’m grateful.”

You can check out the full interview below: