Title Change on Monday’s WWE RAW

Akira Tozawa is your new WWE 24/7 Champion once more.

Two more WWE 24/7 Title changes took place on this week’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition of RAW. Former champion Dana Brooke was chased to the ringside area by Akira Tozawa, T-BAR, and others during a MizTV segment with The Miz and The Street Profits. Tamina Snuka ended up fighting Brooke and eventually pinning her with a Samoan Drop to win the title.

Tamina then celebrated with Tozawa, her love interest, but after she kissed him, he turned on her and back-slid her for the title change. Tozawa then walked away with the belt, leaving Tamina fuming in the ring.

Tamina was crowned WWE 24/7 Championship for the third time, while Tozawa became a thirteen-time WWE 24/7 Champion. Brooke began her fourth reign by defeating Nikki A.S.H. on RAW on May 2.

