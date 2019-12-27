Title Changes Hands At Thursday’s WWE Live Event

Andrade defeated Rey Mysterio at Thursday night’s WWE live event in New York City to capture the United States Championship. You can check out footage of the title change below:
Andrade becomes the new United States champion by defeating Rey Mysterio at Madison Square Garden #WWEMSG #andnew pic.twitter.com/wtwkigzmdE
— Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) 27 December 2019
It doesn’t always work this way in pro sports or entertainment, but Rey Mysterio is a babyface in pro wrestling as well as a genuinely good man outside the ring #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/T0penf9X1K
— Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) 27 December 2019