Title Changes Hands On AEW Fyter Fest Night 1

We have a new FTW Champion following this week’s Fyter Fest episode of AEW Dynamite. Ricky Starks defeated Brian Cage to capture the title, pinning him with a spear after Powerhouse Hobbs hit Cage with the title. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Cage was the FTW Champion for 377 days after the title was revived by Taz at Fyter Fest last year.