Title Match and Hook To Face “Someone We’ve Never Seen” On Next Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced two matches for next Friday’s Rampage from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ, which will be taped after Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Rampage will see Hook take on Blake Li of The Nightmare Factory. This will be the fifth Rampage match for the undefeated Hook, who has wins over Fuego del Sol, Bear Bronson, Aaron Solow, and Serpentico.

This week’s Rampage featured a promo by QT Marshall, who said he will be sending his best student from The Factory to take on Hook next week. As seen in the tweets below, Marshall said this is his “prized student” who we’ve never seen.

Next Friday’s Rampage will also feature AEW World Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus defending against Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn. The two teams have been feuding for a few weeks now.

This will be the third title defense for Jurassic Express since defeating The Lucha Brothers to win the straps on the January 5 edition of Dynamite. They retained over Alex Reynolds and John Silver on the January 14 Rampage, and then retained over Private Party on the January 28 show. The Gunn Club, when represented by just Colten and Austin, remain undefeated in dozens of matches. They have just one loss with their father Billy Gunn, and that was when he and Colten lost to Sting and Darby Allin on the December 1 edition of Dynamite. Austin and Colten are currently at the top of the AEW Tag Team Rankings with a 2022 record of 2-0.

Rampage will be taped after Wednesday’s Dynamite in Atlantic City. You can click here for news on Dynamite, along with the line-up.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s AEW Rampage.

I wish I didn’t have to “Send” my top student but HOOK left me no choice! https://t.co/GMAOPru7lR — QT Marshall (@QTMarshall) February 5, 2022