Title Match And More Confirmed For Tonight And Tomorrow’s Impact Spring Slugfest Tapings

Impact Wrestling will be back in Chicago tonight for the Spring Slugfest TV tapings at Cicero Stadium. These Impact tapings will lead to the Under Siege pay-per-view on Friday, May 26.
Impact promises a “major surprise” for tonight’s tapings, which will be revealed on Thursday. You can find that spoiler by clicking here, and a potential follow-up by clicking here.
The following matches have been announced for tonight and tomorrow night:
FRIDAY TAPINGS:
* Major surprise to debut
* Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Coven vs. Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace in a non-title match
* The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Eddie Edwards and Kenny King
* Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham IV
* Moose and Brian Myers vs. Yuya Uemura and Bhupinder Gujjar
* Killer Kelly vs. Masha Slamovich
SATURDAY TAPINGS:
* Killer Kelly vs. Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo with the title on the line
* Impact World Champion Steve Maclin vs. Rhino in a non-title match
* Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham and Yuya Uemura vs. Eddie Edwards, Moose and Frankie Kazarian
* Chris Sabin vs. Mike Bailey
* X-Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Laredo Kid in a non-title match