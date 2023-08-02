Title Match And Rey Mysterio Appearance Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Things are going to get interesting next Tuesday night.

During this week’s post-Great American Bash episode of NXT on USA, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley were confronted by Dragon Lee.

Lee and Dom ended up agreeing to a NXT North American Championship showdown on next week’s show. When Ripley informed Dragon that she goes wherever Dom-Dom goes, Dragon informed her he wouldn’t be coming alone either.

Dragon Lee goes on to introduce Rey Mysterio, who appeared on the big screen and announces he will be with Dragon Lee for his title match against Dominik Mysterio on next week’s show.

