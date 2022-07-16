Title Match and Segment Revealed for Monday’s WWE RAW

For Monday’s RAW at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, WWE has revealed a new match and a new segment.

Prior to their WWE SummerSlam match, Logan Paul will address The Miz on Monday’s episode of RAW, as was previously announced. A new episode of MizTV featuring the Miz and Paul has been confirmed by WWE for this coming Monday night.

The Paul vs. Miz singles battle at SummerSlam may be replaced with Paul and AJ Styles vs. Miz and Ciampa, according to rumors. After Monday’s RAW, we should learn more about the next encounter.

Bianca Belair, the RAW Women’s Champion, will defend her championship on Monday night. Carmella will be her opponent.

This will be the third match between Carmella and Belair in recent weeks. Carmella won last week on RAW via count-out thanks to Becky Lynch’s interference. Belair successfully defended her championship on July 2 in the Money In the Bank competition.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more. Here is a promo for the episode: