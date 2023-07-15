Title Match Announced For AEW Dynamite Next Week In Boston

You can officially pencil in a championship match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During this week’s edition of AEW Rampage, a segment aired featuring HOOK.

“The Cold Hearted Handsome Devil” noted that he heard “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry wants a shot at his FTW Championship. He threw the title on the table and told him he’s done chasing his punk ass and that the challenge has been accepted.

HOOK confirmed he would be defending the title against Jungle Boy next Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite at the TD Garden in Boston, MA.

Previously announced for the show is the AEW Blood & Guts showdown between The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club.

