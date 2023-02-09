Title Match Announced for Friday’s AEW Rampage, Updated Card

A title match has been announced for Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT.

Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW All-American Championship against Lee Moriarty on Rampage, as announced by AEW. This will be the first time the two have met.

AEW released post-Dynamite video of Cassidy and Danhausen interrupting Lexy Nair’s interview with Stokely Hathaway, as seen below. Rampage was then issued and accepted a challenge. The match was then confirmed by AEW President Tony Khan in a tweet.

The full video and Khan’s tweet are embedded below.

Cassidy defeated PAC on the October 12 edition of Dynamite to become the second AEW All-Atlantic Champion. He has retained the title ten times since then, defeating Rush and Perro Peligroso in a Triple Threat, Rey Fenix and Luchasaurus in a Triple Threat, Katsuyori Shibata, Lee Johnson, Jake Hager, QT Marshall in a Lumberjack Match, Trent Seven, Trent Beretta, Kip Sabian, and Jay Lethal.

Wednesday night’s Rampage was taped from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. Full spoilers from the taping can be found by clicking here.

Along with the aforementioned posts, here is the most recent announced Rampage lineup:

* We will hear from ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe

* Jungle Boy will be in action

* Ruby Soho vs. Marina Shafir

* Jon Moxley, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Lee Moriarty