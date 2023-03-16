Title Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite (3/22/2023)

You can officially pencil in the first officially announced match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, the company has announced a title bout for the show.

Scheduled for the Wednesday, March 22, 2023 installment of Dynamite will be an FTW Championship showdown, with reigning and defending champion HOOK putting his title on-the-line against Stokely Hathaway in a No Disqualification match.

It was announced that on AEW Rampage: St. Patrick’s Day Slam this Friday night on TNT, we will learn some more additional matches for next week’s AEW on TBS show.

