Title Match, Battle for The Bar, Seminar and More Confirmed For Next Week’s WWE NXT

The final WWE NXT episode of 2022 will air on Tuesday, and it will feature a training seminar hosted by Drew Gulak, among other things.

Gulak invited Hank Walker to the seminar during this week’s NXT episode, but only to observe and not participate. Walker made it clear that he is eager to listen to and learn from Gulak.

WWE has also announced a “Battle for The Bar” matchup between Fallon Henley and Kiana James for next week’s NXT. On Tuesday night’s episode, James revealed that she had paid the tax bill on Henley’s family’s bar, and that the bank had placed a lien on it, but she would soon own it. Henley then challenged James to a match the following week; if Henley wins, James must pay off the lien and leave the bar forever, but if James wins, the family will give the bar to her for the amount she’s already paid.

NXT will also feature Julius Creed vs. JD McDonagh, Cora Jade vs. Wendy Choo, six-man action with The Schism vs. Edris Enofe, Malik Blade, and Odyssey Jones, and NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defending against Tony D’Angelo next week.

Last Wednesday, NXT was taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Full spoilers are available by clicking here. The following is a non-spoiler preview for next Tuesday’s episode:

* Julius Creed vs. JD McDonagh

* Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade

* Scrypts vs. Ikemen Jiro

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Lash Legend

* The Schism’s Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid vs. Odyssey Jones, Edris Enofe, and Malik Blade

* Battle for The Bar: Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James for ownership of the bar owned by Henley’s family

* Drew Gulak hosts a training seminar, with Hank Walker observing

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends against Tony D’Angelo