Title Match Confirmed For WWE NXT Deadline, Updated Line-Up

At the upcoming NXT Deadline Premium Live Event, the WWE NXT Title will be on the line.

Apollo Crews will face NXT Champion Bron Breakker at Deadline, it was revealed during this week’s NXT episode. Crews returned to NXT a few months ago and stated unequivocally that he was coming for the title.

The first NXT Deadline Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, December 10, and will most likely take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The updated card is as follows:

NXT Title Match

Apollo Crews vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match

5 Superstars TBA

Winner earns future NXT Title shot.

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match

5 Superstars TBA

Winner earns future NXT Women’s Title shot.