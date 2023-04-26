Title Match, High Stakes Bout & More Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

You can officially pencil in some confirmed action for next week’s WWE NXT show.

Ahead of the weekly NXT on USA program scheduled for next Tuesday night at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL., matches and segments have been announced.

During the annual WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ special themed-show on Tuesday night, the company announced Wes Lee vs. Drew Gulak for the NXT North American Championship, as well as Gigi Dolin looking for revenge on her former Toxic Attraction partner Jacy Jane.

Additionally, a member of Dyad will take on a member of Gallus, where if Gallus wins, the Dyad will never receive another WWE NXT World Tag-Team Championship opportunity as long as they hold the titles.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com next Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.