Title Match Not Planned For WWE Bad Blood

The WWE began revealing the matches for the Bad Blood Premium Live Event, scheduled for Saturday, October 5, 2024, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw.

The main event is scheduled to be CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre inside the Hell in a Cell structure. The other two bouts confirmed for it are Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defending against Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest versus Finn Balor. Although not confirmed, Sami Zayn is expected to challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE has already confirmed that Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will defend his title against Solo Sikoa on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. This match was thought to be on the PLE card, but it will not be.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso for the Intercontinental Title was not planned for Bad Blood after Uso won the tournament and became the new top contender.

Meltzer: “That match is not on the pay-per-view.”

Bryan Alvarez: “What? All that for a TV match?”

Meltzer: “It’s gonna be a TV match. I don’t know which week…but not on the pay-per-view. You only have five match pay-per-views and we’ve got Gunther and Sami, we’ve got Cody Rhodes, which will be announced on Friday whatever they do, and we’ve got Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan, and we’ve got Damian Priest & Finn Balor, and Punk & Drew.”

