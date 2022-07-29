Title Match Revealed for Next Week’s WWE NXT 2.0, Updated Card

Next Tuesday night, the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles will be on the line.

WWE has revealed that the NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers will face Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in a title match.

The Family defeated The Diamond Mine in eight-man tag team competition in this week’s NXT 2.0 main event. D’Angelo said his family deserved a title shot after the match, and the match has since been granted.

Since defeating Pretty Deadly to win the titles at In Your House on June 4, Julius and Brutus Creed will be making their third TV championship defense. They won against The Diamond Mine’s Damon Kemp and Roderick Strong at Great American Bash on July 4 after defeating Edris Enofe and Malik Blade on the June 14 show.

Below is the updated line-up for next week’s NXT 2.0 episode:

– Commercial-free Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the vacant NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley representing The Diamond Mine vs. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon

– Heatwave Summit for JD McDonagh vs. NXT Champion Bron Breakker at Heatwave on Saturday, August 16

– NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Sarray in a non-title match

– Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton

– Lash Legend vs. Alba Fyre

– Falls Count Anywhere: Von Wagner vs. Solo Sikoa

– The Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) reveal what’s next

– NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers defend against Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo