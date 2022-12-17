Title Match Revealed For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

The new number one contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are Hit Row.

On Friday night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis defeated The Viking Raiders’ Erik and Ivar, as well as Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma, in a Triple Threat.

WWE then announced Hit Row vs. The Usos for SmackDown Live next week, with the titles on the line.

This will be Hit Row’s first title defense. On the December 9 SmackDown, the Usos defeated Ridge Holland and Butch.

Tonight in Chicago, SmackDown is being taped for next week. We’ll have live spoilers soon. Spoiler notes on next week’s plans can be found here.

Here are some highlights from Friday night’s Triple Threat from the #1 contender: