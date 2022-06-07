Title Match Revealed for WWE Money In The Bank, Updated Line-up

The first title match for WWE Money In The Bank has been officially revealed.

Rhea Ripley defeated Doudrop, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan in a Fatal 4 Way to become the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair on tonight’s RAW.

WWE then announced Ripley vs. Belair for the championship at Money In the Bank.

As of this writing, Ripley vs. Belair is the only title match that has been confirmed. Last week’s SmackDown saw Natalya win a Six-Pack Challenge to become the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, although the match has yet to be announced. The Street Profits defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos by count-out in a Championship Contender’s match on Monday night’s RAW, but there’s no word on whether the bout will take place at Money In the Bank. The show is also expected to feature Riddle vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will host the 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event on Saturday, July 2. The current line-up is listed below.

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Eight participants TBA

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Eight participants TBA

RAW Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

