Title Match to Open Tonight’s Impact Wrestling (12/22/22)

Gisele Shaw and Deonna Purrazzo will open tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling against the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, The Death Dollz. The titles will be at stake.

Impact has also revealed the following for tonight’s show:

* Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans vs. Mickie James and Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace

* Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann

* Mike Bailey vs. Yuya Uemura

* Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice vs. Jason Hotch and John Skyler

This week’s Before The Impact episode features Taylor Wilde vs. KiLynn King.