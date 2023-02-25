Title Matches, Debut And More Confirmed For Wednesday’s Revolution Go-Home AEW Dynamite

The Revolution go-home edition of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday has new matches and segments announced.

The annual Face of The Revolution Ladder Match will take place on Dynamite. The winner will receive an AEW TNT Title shot in the future from ROH World Champion Samoa Joe, who will be commentating. Joe will defend his TNT Championship against Wardlow at the Revolution pay-per-view.

In the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match, indie star Komander will make his AEW debut. Action Andretti, Sammy Guevara, Konosuke Takeshita, Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Powerhouse Hobbs, and AR Fox are the other seven competitors in the 8-man Ladder Match.

On Wednesday’s Dynamite, there will be two title matches. Orange Cassidy, the AEW All-Atlantic Champion, will defend against Big Bill after Bill, Lee Moriarty, and the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns attacked The Best Friends backstage o n this week’s Rampage.

Hook will defend his FTW Championship against Matt Hardy on Dynamite. Stokely Hathaway had previously stated that he would select the challenger for Hook.

Dynamite will also feature Chris Jericho vs. Peter Avalon. This will be the first match between the two.

Riho will return to the ring on Dynamite to face Toni Storm in another first-ever match. This will be Riho’s first match since November 9, 2022.

AEW World Champion MJF and Revolution challenger Bryan Danielson will both appear in separate promos on Tuesday’s go-home episode.

The following is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s Dynamite from San Francisco’s Cow Palace:

* Casino Tag Team Royale to determine who gets the final spot in the Fatal 4 Way at Revolution with The Acclaimed, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns. Participating tag teams on Dynamite include Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) vs. The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M) vs. The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker vs. The Kingdom (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) vs. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli & ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (Rush & Preston Vance)

* Face of The Revolution Ladder Match: The debuting Komander vs. Action Andretti vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Eddie Kingston vs. Ortiz vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. AR Fox. Winner receives a future AEW TNT Title shot from ROH World Champion Samoa Joe, who will be on commentary

* Chris Jericho vs. Peter Avalon

* Riho vs. Toni Storm

* We will hear from AEW World Champion MJF

* We will hear from Bryan Danielson

* FTW Champion Hook defends against Matt Hardy

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Big Bill