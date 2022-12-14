Title Matches Revealed For Next Week’s WWE NXT, Tapings Taking Place Tonight

Two title matches and more have been revealed for next week’s WWE NXT episode that will be taped tonight.

NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center Tuesday night, but the brand will return to the arena tonight to tape the December 20 and December 27 episodes ahead of time. On January 3, NXT will resume live episodes. If you’re going to the NXT TV tapings this week and want to help with live spoilers, please e-mail us.

The New Day will defend their NXT Tag Team Championships against Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen on next week’s show.

The New Day will make their first NXT title defense since defeating Pretty Deadly at Deadline on Saturday. Pretty Deadly interrupted The New Day’s celebration on this week’s episode, but Briggs and Jensen eventually came out to congratulate The New Day. They wanted a title shot and were granted one after singing the Pledge of Allegiance alongside Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance will defend their NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships in a Triple Threat next Tuesday. Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, as well as Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley, will be their opponents.

The champs had somewhat friendly words with Nile and Paxley backstage at Deadline this past Saturday night, while also agreeing to a future title match. After Dolin and Jayne vs. Nile and Paxley ended in a No Contest, the three teams brawled twice on this week’s show.

Next week on NXT, Nikkita Lyons will face Zoey Stark in a battle of former tag team partners. Lyons and Stark have been feuding since their split in November following Stark’s heel turn, and this will be their first match.

Axiom vs. Carmelo Hayes is also set for next Tuesday night. Trick Williams revealed to Hayes on Tuesday night’s NXT show that Axiom was mocking him on Twitter in a backstage segment. Hayes promised to delete Axiom next week. Axiom then told McKenzie Mitchell that Hayes isn’t nearly as great as he claims, and that Axiom isn’t afraid of anyone.

