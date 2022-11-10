Title Matches To Open and Close Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS

Brian Myers will defend the Impact Digital Media Title against Joe Hendry to open tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS.

Jordynne Grace will defend her Impact Knockouts World Championship against Gisele Shaw in the main event of tonight’s show.

Impact has also revealed the following details for tonight’s show:

* Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green

* Bully Ray vs. Zicky Dice

* Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel in the X-Division Title Tournament

* G Sharpe vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

Tonight’s Before The Impact episode will feature Killer Kelly vs. Sandra Moone. BTI airs at 7:15pm ET via Facebook, YouTube and Impact Plus.