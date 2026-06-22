Titles Change Hands In 6/22 Raw Main Event, Top WWE Star Makes Surprise Return

Joe Hendry made a surprise return on the June 22 episode of WWE Raw, playing a key role in The Street Profits dethroning Austin Theory and Bron Breakker for the WWE Tag-Team Championship in the main event from London’s O2 Arena.

Theory and Breakker controlled the bulk of the match, isolating Ford and Dawkins with quick tags and double-team offense. The Vision nearly sealed it on multiple occasions, but The Street Profits kept fighting back — including a Blockbuster combination that nearly ended things, only for Logan Paul to place Theory’s foot on the ropes. The referee caught the interference and ejected Paul.

The chaos escalated late when Paul returned and attempted to slip brass knuckles to Theory. Hendry appeared out of nowhere and chased Paul off before he could complete the handoff. Seth Rollins then emerged from the crowd — his music played to draw Breakker’s attention toward the ramp — and cracked Theory with the brass knuckles before pulling Breakker away from the ring.

That was all The Street Profits needed. Ford and Dawkins capitalized on the chaos and pinned Theory to capture the titles.

Breakker and Theory looked on in frustration as Raw went off the air with the new champions celebrating.

SAY HIS NAME AND HE APPEARS!!! WE BELIEVE IN JOE HENDRY!!! pic.twitter.com/8fINwaz2YP — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2026