Tito Ortiz Opens Up on His WWE Tryout in 2019

Tito Ortiz recently spoke with Insight with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion recalled his brief stint at The Performance Center:

“In 2019, Shane McMahon reached out and said, ‘What do you think about coming in?’ So I went for a try-out. I went and did it. I didn’t think about it, but they wanted someone that is over the top, not crazy, but an eye catcher. I went to the PC and trained with Norman Smiley, an amazing teacher, and learned things that normally take six months to learn. But then nothing came of it.”