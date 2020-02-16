Tito Ortiz Possibly Wrestling For WWE?

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed former UFC star Tito Ortiz possibly doing matches for WWE. Here is what Meltzer said courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

“Tito Ortiz is training to be a professional wrestler at the Performance Center… he was there all week and I heard great things about his work ethic [and] his enthusiasm.”

Ortiz, who is 45, has made wrestling appearances in the past with TNA/Impact Wrestling.

In a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com, Ortiz talked about being in talks with WWE back in 2003 but things didn’t work out:

“I was a polite, politically correct person outside of the cage as I always am and I think I didn’t catch their attention good enough. If I would have understood that it was a chance to get my foot in the door as a pro wrestler, I think I might have been a little more over the top with how my character likes to fight.”