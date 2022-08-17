Tito Santana Believes Vince McMahon is Still Involved With WWE

In an exclusive interview with PWMania.com, WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana speaks about his career, The Last Match musical, and Vince McMahon’s retirement. Santana began his career in 1977. He trained under Hiro Matsuda, and Bob Orton.

He joined the World Wrestling Federation in 1979. He would compete there until 1980 when he left to join the AWA. He would rejoin WWF in 1983 and go on to have a lengthy career, competing there for 10 years, and also had a long Intercontinental Championship reign.

When asked about introducing a brand new fan to his work, he responded with his feud with Greg “The Hammer” Valentine. “My feud with Greg Valentine. It was the longest feud in the history of the WWE,” says Santana. “Our cage match finally settled it where I took the title back.”

Recently, Tito Santana has gotten involved with the upcoming professional wrestling rock musical, The Last Match. When asked about how he was approached to be a part of the show, he responded, “Tommy Fierro told me he wanted me to be a part of this and that it was going to be big.”

Tito Santana does two to four appearances a month to try and stay busy. “I do appearances two to four a month,” he told PWMania. Santana joining The Last Match show, will definitely help with keeping him busy.

Overall, he was very happy with his career but wishes he could have accomplished one more thing.

“I wish I had gotten a chance to be the World Champion,” says Santana. He has a lot of accomplishments and has won a lot of gold. He is a former WWF Intercontinental Champion, WWF Tag Team Champion, a King of the Ring winner, and a WWE Hall-of-Famer. However, he was never given the chance to be the World Champion.

Santana has been keeping up with today’s wrestling the best that he can. He recalls hearing about Vince McMahon’s retirement from the WWE, and when asked about this, he said, “I just do not believe that he is not involved somehow.”

More information on “The Last Match: A Pro-Wrestling Rock Musical,” which Santana is a part of, is available at TheLastMatchMusical.com and Instagram @thelastmatchmusical.

The next single is scheduled to be released soon. You can listen to The Last Match’s first official track by Ramin Karimloo, Thirty Years, below: