Tito Santana Praises WWE’s Global Growth: “Bigger Than Ever”

WWE legend Tito Santana spoke with Wrestlezona on a number of topics, including how, despite not watching modern wrestling, he is amazed by the growth and expansion WWE has had over the years.

Santana said, “I don’t watch the modern wrestlers, but I was part of a Saturday Night Main Event and the product is as big as it’s ever been and bigger now. I mean, they’ve expanded to I don’t know how many more different countries. They’re on Netflix. I mean, it’s just unbelievable. I don’t know what other sport or entertainment is doing more business than professional wrestling at the moment.”

You can check out Santana’s comments in the video below.

