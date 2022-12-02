Titus Alexander is the Latest Entrant to the PWG 2023 Battle of Los Angeles Tournament

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced that indy sensation Titus Alexander is the latest entrant in the upcoming 2023 Battle of Los Angeles Tournament.

Titus Alexander is the ninth entrant in the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 2, 2022

Titus Alexander expressed his excitement at being named as one of the Battle of Los Angeles participants.

Been wanting to do BOLA before I even started wrestling…here is my opportunity.! https://t.co/HMUVOHsDNj — Titus Alexander (@RealTitus115) December 2, 2022

Here is the updated list of entrants for the 2023 PWG Battle of Los Angeles Tournament:

Michael Oku Shun Skywalker Masha Slamovich Mike Bailey Komander Alex Shelley Jonathan Gresham Aramis Titus Alexander

Daniel Garcia was the winner of the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles Tournament.

PWG Battle of Los Angeles has been an annual event since 2005 with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to Covid.

PWMania will provide updates on more entrants to the 2023 PWG Battle of Los Angeles Tournament as they become available.