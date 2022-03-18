Titus O’Neil Addresses His In-Ring Status With WWE

Titus O’Neil, who hasn’t competed in WWE since the November 9th 2020 edition of RAW, addressed his in-ring status during an interview with 95.3 WDAE:

“I haven’t wrestled in a minute but I had a procedure done on my knees that I’m rehabbing. a lot of people don’t know that so they just assumed that I’ve been retired, but I’m a global ambassador for the company. I’m in Saudi Arabia and everywhere else, so that should show somebody that I’m not retired and I’m still with the company. I’m doing a lot of stuff.”

O’Neil was named as the recipient of the 2020 Warrior Award and co-hosted Wrestlemania 37 with Hulk Hogan.