Titus O’Neil Addresses Possibly Returning to a WWE Ring

Titus O’Neil, who has been recovering from a knee injury while serving as a WWE ambassador, revealed the following regarding a potential comeback to a WWE ring in an interview with WrestlingInc.com.

“We’re are talking about some things. I won’t say how soon but it’ll definitely happen at the right time. But I’m very, very committed to continuing to be the best Global Ambassador that I can possibly be. Every situation that I’ve ever been placed in, in WWE, I’ve always strived to make the best of it. This is the most important role that I’ll ever have in the company, regardless of when I come back to the ring and win a title or win two titles or whatever it may be, I’m already in the history books as a Hall of Famer as a Warrior Award recipient and will continue to be celebrated for being significant.”

“Success, I’ve already done that 10,000 times over but I want to continue to remain significant and be able to leave a lasting impression on each and every individual that I touch, whether it be interviewees or children or families or co-workers, just continuing to be that positive person to be around that hopefully empowers them to want to go out and do something amazing.”

You can check out the complete interview below: