Titus O’Neil Addresses Protests Leading To Violence and Looting

WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil wrote the following on Instagram in regards to protests over the death of George Floyd:

“Dear Friends,

I know you want to help, It starts with acceptance of TRUTH. OUR KIDS, Grandkids, Brothers, Sisters, Mother’s and Fathers are NOT TELLING AND HAVE NOT BEEN TELLING YOU LIES. Our Truths need to be addressed, Your Truths need to be Addressed and once you hear our truths and work towards changing them, It is THEN THAT “WE” can change the World.

When “Me” becomes “WE” Amazing things can and Will happen.

I don’t Condone the Violence, yet I understand.

I don’t Condone the Looting, And I’ll Never Understand.

I just want to LIVE… In a World where Lives Matter that Historically Haven’t and Voices are heard by people who seemingly have been Deaf for Far too Long”