Titus O’Neil Becomes Finalist For ESPN’s Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

WWE.com posted the following today, revealing that Titus O’Neil has been named a finalist for ESPN’s annual Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian of the Year Awards.

You can check out the official announcement below:

Titus O’Neil honored as a finalist for Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian of the Year

Titus O’Neil has been named a finalist for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award as part of ESPN’s annual Sports Humanitarian Awards.

O’Neil is seen as a Community Relations Ambassador for WWE where he has helped thousands of individuals through non-profit organizations and WWE partners, such as Susan G. Komen, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Special Olympics. He is also known for his outstanding work in his local community of Tampa, Fla. leading The Bullard Family Foundation, where he is currently transforming Sligh Middle Magnet School and the surrounding area into an innovative education and community hub to create lasting generational change.

Presented by ESPN and sponsored by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, the Sports Humanitarian Awards celebrate and honor athletes, teams, leagues and members of the sports industry for using sport to make a positive impact on society. The Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award is given to an athlete whose continuous, demonstrated leadership has created a measured positive impact on their community through sports. The candidate must embrace the core principles that Muhammad Ali embodied, including confidence, conviction, dedication, giving and respect. Honored alongside O’Neil are the MLB’s Minnesota Twins’ Nelson Cruz, the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love, the NFL’s New England Patriots’ Devin and Jason McCourty and the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx’s Maya Moore.

In 2018, WWE was honored with the League Humanitarian Leadership Award and John Cena was named a finalist for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.

This year’s winner will be announced during The 2020 ESPYS, airing June 21 at 9/8 C on ESPN.