Titus O’Neil Calls Out NFL Fans For Booing

Prior to the start of last night’s NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, there were fans booing while the two teams locked arms together in a moment of silence:
A moment of silence dedicated to the ongoing fight for equality in our country. #ItTakesAllOfUs pic.twitter.com/srC0SlnWdh
— NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2020
WWE star Titus O’Neil called out the fans that were booing:
It was clearly Never about the Flag or the Anthem to the @Chiefs Fans that we’re Booing tonight Are True Examples of what’s Wrong in this Country…They come from the #shutupanddribble #DanceForUs #JustPlayBall Ass Culture!!! PURE DISGRACE AND CLASSLESS https://t.co/w4d2rUE4zw
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) September 11, 2020