Titus O’Neil Discuses Steps Needed For Companies To Become More Inclusive

Titus O’Neil was interviewed by the Tampa Bay Business Journal where he discusses the steps needed for companies to become more diverse and inclusive.

On how companies can become more inclusive: “If you’re starting a business and want a global platform, you need global perspective. For so many years people say they want to help black and brown people, yet here we are again, still having the conversation about equality and bias.”

On the need for real progress on the subject from companies: “We need action, we need money, we need investment in the black and brown community. No more buzzwords on diversity and inclusion. [Are companies] funding some of the small black and brown community events? Are you recruiting not only the best and brightest of the moment, but of the future? If baseball is recruiting the next great star in middle school, all industries across the board should.”