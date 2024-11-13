Titus O’Neil Discusses Hiatus From The Ring, Wants To Find Success In The Movie Industry

WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics, including being away from the ring and how he wants to find success in the movie industry.

O’Neil said, “My life, it’s not centered around just being in the ring. I enjoy competing, I enjoy entertaining but honestly at this point in my life I have so many projects that are coming up with film and television, that’s an area that I’ve had a desire to go through. I’ve really sunk my teeth into hopefully having some success and a lot of success in comparison to my counterparts that have also moved into that space. Dave Bautista, John Cena, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. I want to be able to have my name in the lights with those guys not just because of my background and past with the WWE or my position with the WWE, I want to be great cause I want to be great at everything I do.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.