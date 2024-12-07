Titus O’Neil Discusses Triple H Allowing WWE Stars To Do Things Outside Of Wrestling

WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil appeared on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque allowing the company’s stars to do things outside of wrestling.

O’Neil said, “I think Triple H for sure has been a great steward of the resources that the WWE platform has provided even with the merger. I think one of the things that I enjoy about what Triple H does, he has allowed talent to tap into their philanthropic endeavors more, things that people are more passionate about, they’re able to be more open and forthright about as well … everyone that’s involved with this platform has an opportunity to change people’s lives forever and if we don’t take that opportunity to do so then we’re just mismanaging what God has given us.”

On the company’s growth:

“I see the future continuing to grow for several reasons. Number one, just the quality of athlete that WWE is attracting as well as the training performance center and the trainers that are there, the minds that are there…the WWE recruitment process, the WWE college recruitment process or the WWE ID program, all instantly have a leg up when it comes to the development…it really does provide the opportunity for talent to not only become great performers but be better overall human beings from the drug policy to the counseling that’s available to the training…an opportunity to be truly be WWE superstars, not wrestlers, not performers, superstars.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.