During Saturday night’s NHL game featuring the Tampa Bay Lightning, WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil was honored as a “Community Hero” for the city of Tampa, FL. O’Neil took to Instagram, saying:

“‪I’m Humbled and Honored that I was recognized tonight as a Community Hero by the @NHL during the #Stanleycupqualifiers opener! This was done in conjunction with their support #WeSkateForBlackLives campaign ❤️ #WINNING”