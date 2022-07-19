Titus O’Neil Kicks Off WWE RAW with Special In-Ring Message for Fans

Hometown star and WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil kicked off Monday’s WWE RAW from Tampa, Florida.

Titus stated that he believed his career accomplishments peaked when he joined the WWE, won the tag team championship, and was given the Warrior Award in the WWE Hall of Fame. However, he was unaware that one day he would reach the pinnacle of his success by becoming our WWE Global Ambassador.

Titus continued to say that right now the world needs kindness and that WWE employees do their part to spread happiness both inside and outside of the ring by assisting the less fortunate and supporting military personnel all across the world. The crowd began to chant “USA!” in response to this.

Titus further said that while spreading goodness is important, we won’t ever hear WWE discuss anything important like politics, religion, or any other subject matter that’s decisive. Fans had been applauding Titus at various moments in his promo, but this statement drew less reaction.

Titus continued by stating that everyone deserves a safe haven here, regardless of race, economic status, or nationality, and that WWE’s only goal is to ensure that we all have a good time. Fans cheered once more as Titus welcomed everyone to Monday Night RAW, declared that this is exactly what we’re about to do at RAW.

In the past, WWE has referred to Titus as “one of the most philanthropic Superstars in WWE history.” He was given the Warrior Award in the WWE Hall of Fame 2020 Class and was recognized for his charity work, particularly in the Tampa area.

O’Neil, a WWE Global Ambassador for a number of years, recently disclosed that he was in discussions with WWE regarding a comeback to in-ring action.

Since losing to former WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley on RAW on November 9, 2020, Titus has not competed in professional wrestling. Since then, he has made a number of media and WWE Community appearances, as well as a few of WWE TV appearances, including WrestleMania 37, when he co-hosted with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

We will keep you updated if we learn more about what caused Titus to open Monday night’s local RAW or what might come next.

Here is footage from Monday night’s opening RAW segment: