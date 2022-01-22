WWE announced the following this week-

Titus O’Neil named to Board of Directors of Florida State Fair Authority

Titus O’Neil is always looking to help his community, and now he will be able to do so as an official member of the Board of Directors of Florida State Fair Authority.

The WWE Global Ambassador was named to the board by Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services on Tuesday, and O’Neil could not be more excited for the opportunity.

Congratulations to Titus on receiving this honor. The Florida State Fair is in excellent hands!