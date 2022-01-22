WWE announced the following this week-
Titus O’Neil named to Board of Directors of Florida State Fair Authority
Titus O’Neil is always looking to help his community, and now he will be able to do so as an official member of the Board of Directors of Florida State Fair Authority.
The WWE Global Ambassador was named to the board by Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services on Tuesday, and O’Neil could not be more excited for the opportunity.
Congratulations to Titus on receiving this honor. The Florida State Fair is in excellent hands!
Commissioner @NikkiFriedFL and @FDACS are pleased to welcome @TitusONeilWWE to the Board of Directors of the @FLStateFair Authority!
— FL Dept. of Agriculture & Consumer Services (@FDACS) January 18, 2022
THANK YOU 🙏🏿 https://t.co/DnVKXlbW8t
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) January 18, 2022
Honored and Ready to serve ❤️
Commissioner Nikki Fried and FDACS Announce New Appointment to Florida State Fair Authority Board / 2022 Press Releases / Press Releases / News & Events / Home – Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services https://t.co/G7F993Ozti
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) January 18, 2022
Glad to have you on board @TitusONeilWWE!👋 https://t.co/KQbalZuFQC
— Florida State Fair (@FLStateFair) January 18, 2022