Titus O’Neil Receiving Award, Kevin Owens On Helping The Street Profits Win Raw Championships

– As noted, Kevin Owens helped The Street Profits capture the RAW Tag Team Titles from Seth Rollins and Murphy on last night’s WWE RAW from Brooklyn. Below is post-match video of Sarah Schreiber asking Owens why he interfered in the match.

“Why? Go back and watch the last 3 or 4 months of RAW,” Owens said. “Listen, no offense, I did what I had to do. I’m sure there are some very angry people after me right now, so I’m just going to go, but if you see The Street Profits, tell them great job. Alright?”

It’s believed that Owens vs. Rollins will take place at WrestleMania 36 in some way.

– WWE announced today that Titus O’Neil will be honored at the 2020 Cynopsis Sports Media Awards on Thursday, April 23 in New York City. The RAW Superstar will receive the Sentinel Award for his work in the community. Below is WWE’s full announcement:

WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil & FOX Sports’ Mark Silverman Celebrated at Cynopsis Sports Media Awards NEW YORK, NY, MARCH 03, 2020 — Cynopsis Sports is proud to announce Titus O’Neil as one of two distinguished individuals in sports who will be honored for their transformative work in the industry at the 9th Annual Cynopsis Sports Media Awards. This year’s Luminary Honorees include WWE Superstar and philanthropist Titus O’Neil, who will receive the Sentinel award for utilizing his position and talent to benefit social causes and improve his community. FOX Sports’ President of National Networks Mark Silverman will receive the Navigator Award for outstanding innovation in his role. Presenting Mark with this honor will be Former Commissioner of The Big Ten Network Jim Delany. “As the sports media world continues to evolve at an incredibly rapid pace, these two honorees have made the most of the new opportunities that opened up around the landscape and raised the bar for the entire industry,” said Cynopsis Director of Sports & Esports Content Chris Pursell. These luminaries, along with the category winners, will be honored at the Cynopsis Sports Awards breakfast from 8:30 – 10:30am at the New York Athletic Club in NYC. Click here for event details. And stay tuned for announcement of the remaining luminaries and the complete list of finalists on March 9th!

– WWE RAW Superstar Ivar of The Viking Raiders turns 36 years old today while ROH star PJ Black (Justin Gabriel) turns 39 and ROH star Mandy Leon turns 28. WWE and ROH wished the three a Happy Birthday with the following tweets: