Titus O’Neil Says WWE’s NIL Program Is A Game-Changer For College Athletes

WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, he gave his thoughts on the WWE NIL program (Name, Image & Likeness) that was launched in December 2021 to “provide a clear pathway from collegiate athletics to WWE.” O’Neil called it a game-changer.

He said, “It’s a huge game-changer. Obviously, WWE tries to make sure that we’re at the forefront of a lot of things, and I’ve met several people that are in the NIL space, and they strongly consider ours to be one of the best NIL programs. So, these athletes that are being signed to these NIL deals with WWE have a wonderful opportunity to expand their brands while they’re in college, but also, too, become a part of the WWE family a lot earlier and understand what it means to be a WWE superstar. For all the athletes out there, whether you’re an aspiring WWE superstar or not, understand that NIL is a commitment that’s being made by both sides. Honor that commitment. I know that we, as a company, are gonna honor every last one of our NIL commitments, and hopefully make sure that we can bring them into the family and keep them in the family.”

You can check out the complete interview below: