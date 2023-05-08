TJPW Announces Mizuki vs. Maki Itoh For Princess Of Princess Title

Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling has announced that the current Princess of Princess Champion Mizuki will make her third title defense against Maki Itoh. The title match, which will be the main event of Summer Sun Princess 2023, will take place on July 8th at the Ota Ward General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

On May 5th at TJPW Yes! Wonderland ‘23, Mizuki successfully defended her Princess of Princess title against Sawyer Wreck. After the match Maki Itoh came out to challenge Mizuki for the title, much to the delight of the crowd. Mizuki accepted the challenge and TJPW made the championship match official for Summer Sun Princess 2023.

Maki Itoh has never held the TJPW Princess of Princess Championship, which is the top prize in the promotion.

Maki Itoh and Mizuki have both made appearances for AEW in 2023. Itoh has also appeared for GCW numerous times, aligning herself with Nick Gage.