TJPW Grand Princess Results – March 18, 2023

Suzume defeated Arisu Endo via Ring A Bell (8:48)

8 Woman Tag Team Match

Mahiro Kiryu,Wakana Uehara,Himawari & Shino Suzuki defeated Kaya Toribami,Toga,Haru Kazeshiro & Runa Okubo via Spinebuster on Toga (11:23)

6 Woman Tag Team Match

Hikari Noa,Nao Kakuta & Ram Kaichow defeated Yuki Aino,Raku & Pom Harajuku via 5G on Harajuku (10:23)

Ryo Mizunami defeated Moka Miyamoto via Diving Guillotine Drop (11:46)

Tag Team Match

Kyoraku Kyomei (Shoko Nakajima & Hyper Misao) defeated Andre The Giant Panda & Haruna Neko via Northern Lights Suplex on Neko (10:25)

Tag Team Match

Sakisama & Mei Saint Michel defeated Yuki Kamifuku & Billie Starkz via La Revolucion on Kamifuku (13:42)

Aja Kong defeated Yuki Arai via Brainbuster (13:00)

International Princess Title Match

Rika Tatsumi defeated Miu Watanabe (c) by submission via White Dragon Sleeper (18:31) (NEW CHAMPION!!!!)

Princess Tag Team Titles Match

2023 Max Heart Winners 1210000 (Miyu Yamashita & Maki Itoh) defeated Wasteland War Party (Max The Impaler & Heidi Howitzer) (c) via Flying Big Headbutt on Howitzer (13:42) (NEW CHAMPIONS!!!!!)

Princess Of Princess Title Match

Mizuki defeated Yuka Sakazaki (c) via Cutie Special (21:02) (NEW CHAMPION!!!!!)