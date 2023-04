TJPW Precious Time Results – April 29, 2023

Quarter Final Match Of The 2023 6 Woman Tag Team Tournament

Daisy Monkeys (Suzume & Arisu Endo) & Haruna Neko defeated Free WiFi (Hikari Noa & Nao Kakuta) & Wakana Uehara by Forfeit (0:00)

Quarter Final Match Of The 2023 6 Woman Tag Team Tournament

Yuki Aino, Raku & Pom Harajuku defeated Maki Itoh, Haru Kazeshiro & Runa Okubo via Venus DDT on Kazeshiro (9:25)

Quarter Final Match Of The 2023 6 Woman Tag Team Tournament

International Princess Champion Rika Tatsumi, Miu Watanabe & Himawari defeated Princess Tag Team Champions Magical Sugar Rabbits (Princess Of Princess Champion Mizuki & Yuka Sakazaki) & Shino Suzuki via Twist Of Fate on Suzuki (10:22) (They will face Aino, Raku & Harajuku in the Semi Finals)

Quarter Final Match Of The 2023 6 Woman Tag Team Tournament

Kyoraku Kyomei (Shoko Nakajima & Hyper Misao) & Kaya Toribami defeated Yuki Kamifuku, Mahiro Kiryu & Toga via Hypami Returns on Toga (They will face Daisy Monkeys & Haruna Neko in the Semi Finals)

Semi Final Match Of The 2023 6 Woman Tag Team Tournament

Yuki Aino, Raku & Pom Harajuku defeated International Princess Champion Rika Tatsumi, Miu Watanabe & Himawari via Doctor Yellow on Himawari (9:31)

Semi Final Match Of The 2023 6 Woman Tag Team Tournament

Kyoraku Kyomei (Shoko Nakajima & Hyper Misao) & Kaya Toribami defeated Daisy Monkeys (Suzume & Arisu Endo) & Haruna Neko via Inverted Hurricanrana on Neko (7:32) (They will face Aino, Raku & Harajuku in the Finals)

Sawyer Wreck defeated Moka Miyamoto via Chokeslam (6:20)

Finals Of The 2023 6 Woman Tag Team Tournament

Yuki Aino, Raku & Pom Harajuku defeated Kyoraku Kyomei (Shoko Nakajima & Hyper Misao) & Kaya Toribami via Pom De Justice on Toribami (15:05)