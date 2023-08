TJPW Tokyo Princess Cup Night 6 Results – August 12, 2023

6 Woman Tag Team Match

Wakana Uehara, Toga & Runa Okubo defeated Himawari, Shino Suzuki & Haru Kazashiro via Rock Bottom on Suzuki (9:25)

Suzume defeated Juria Nagano via Ring A Bell (6:05)

8 Woman Tag Team Match

Yuki Aino, Raku, Pom Harajuku & Haruna Neko defeated Free WiFi (Hikari Noa & Nao Kakuta), Hyper Misao & Kaya Toribami via Pom De Justice on Toribami (9:58)

Tag Team Match

Sakisama & Mei Saint Michel defeated Princess Of Princess Champion Mizuki & Mahiro Kiryu via Academy Award on Kiryu (13:53)

Tag Team Match

Shoko Nakajima & Miu Watanabe defeated Moka Miyamoto & Arisu Endo via Northern Lights Suplex on Miyamoto (13:21)

Semi Final Match Of The 2023 Tokyo Princess Cup

Miyu Yamashita defeated Yuki Arai with the Skull Kick (13:18)

Non Title Semi Final Match Of The 2023 Tokyo Princess Cup

Yuki Kamifuku defeated International Princess Champion Rika Tatsumi via Diving Famouser (12:39) (She will face Yamashita in the Finals)