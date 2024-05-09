TKO CFO Says WWE Will Receive Cash And Non-Cash Incentives For WrestleMania 41

TKO CFO Andrew Schleimer recently took part in the TKO Q1 2024 Earnings Call, where he talked about a number of topics including how WWE will receive a substantial payment like cash and non-cash incentives for bringing WrestleMania 41 to Las Vegas.

Schleimer said, “As we have stressed, site fees are a key area of focus for us. This event includes a meaningful payment, as well as other cash and non-cash incentives.”

WrestleMania 41 will take place on Saturday, April 19th, and Sunday, April 20th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

You can check out Schleimer’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)