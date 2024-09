WWE parent company TKO Group Holdings, LLC recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of the merger between WWE and UFC under the TKO banner. The company shared a video on Instagram looking back at the past year, with the caption, “One year in and we’re just getting started. 👊 Perspective on the past year from Mark Shapiro, Endeavor and TKO President and COO. #TKOGRP”

You can check out the post below.