TKO President And COO Mark Shapiro To Take Part In The UBS Global Media Conference

TKO Group Holdings to Participate in UBS Global Media & Communications Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO), a premium sports and sports entertainment company, announced that its President and Chief Operating Officer, Mark Shapiro, will participate in the UBS Global Media & Communications Conference on Monday, December 9, 2024 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY.

A link to the live session, as well as a replay available for at least 30 days, will be accessible on the company’s investor relations website at investor.tkogrp.com.

About TKO

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) is a premium sports and sports entertainment company. TKO includes UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and WWE, the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. Together, our organizations reach more than 1 billion households in approximately 210 countries and territories, and we organize more than 300 live events year-round, attracting more than two million fans. TKO is majority owned by Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR), a global sports and entertainment company.

