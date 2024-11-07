TKO President Recalls Talking About WWE With Vince McMahon A Couple Weeks Ago

Vince McMahon “couldn’t be more positive” about the direction WWE has gone since he stepped down as Chairman of the company.

The former longtime WWE boss-man sat down for a breakfast meeting with TKO President Mark Shapiro a couple of weeks ago, and during a recent CNBC interview with Alex Sherman, Shapiro spoke about the meeting.

Featured below is an excerpt from the discussion where he touches on this topic:

“I had breakfast with him a few weeks ago, just to check in,” he said. “It’s been a long time. Haven’t heard from him at all. Obviously, the series on Netflix came out. I wanted to see kind of where he was. He couldn’t have been more cooperative. He couldn’t have been nicer. He was a total pro at breakfast. It’s a one on one get together, but he’s out of the business entirely. He doesn’t make decisions. He’s not on the board. He doesn’t opine. We don’t consult him. He’s got some litigation that he’s working through, and frankly, he wants the privacy and the time to work through it, which is great. In the meantime, we’re going to keep building TKO and WWE, expanding the horizon and expanding the opportunities. He’s still a shareholder, not the shareholder he once was, but still a shareholder. [Regarding the direction of WWE, he] couldn’t have been more positive, but I wasn’t asking for his opinion.”

